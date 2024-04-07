Central district police conducted a traffic enforcement operation in Tayibe.

The operation focused on motorcycle and ATV riders driving within the city, thereby endangering themselves and other drivers.

During the operation, about 30 tickets were issued for aggressive driving, reckless driving, running a red light, and vehicle defects.

In addition, a Tayibe resident was detained for investigation suspected of riding a motorcycle with a suspended license, and a female resident of Tayibe was arrested on suspicion of transporting illegals despite having never received a driver's license. In both cases, the police confiscated the vehicles for 30 days.