Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 22nd week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

The IDF announced on Saturday that Sergeant Dolev Malka, Sergeant Inon Itzhak, and Sergeant Afik Tery fell in battle in southern Gaza on Friday.

Live updates:

Sunday, 9:12 a.m.: The IDF announced that overnight, the 98th Division carried out an extensive series of strikes on terror targets in western Khan Yunis in order to intensify operational achievements in the area. During the strikes, the troops destroyed terrorist infrastructure and eliminated Hamas terrorists who were operating from civilian facilities in urban areas. The divisional operation started with a series of aerial strikes on approximately 50 terror targets within six minutes, carried out by the IAF with the assistance of IDF artillery. Among the targets struck were underground terrorist infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and terrorists' operational meeting points that posed a threat to the troops in the area. The strikes were carried out in order to assist IDF troops operating on the ground to continue activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated over 30 terrorists and located weapons in central Gaza. During one of the operational activities in the area, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell loading suspected weapons, who approached the troops in the area. In response, an aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

Sunday, 7:57 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.