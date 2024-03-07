The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, has reported that Israel has set a deadline for a diplomatic agreement to calm tensions on the border.

According to the report, Israel informed Western countries that it will wait until March 15 to achieve a diplomatic agreement with Lebanon.

If such an agreement is not achieved by March 15, Israel is preparing for to expand the IDF's operations in Lebanon to a widescale war.

Since the start of the war with Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists have fired missiles on a near-daily basis towards northern Israel, injuring a large number of people and killing multiple others.

Earlier this week, an Indian man, Patnibin Maxwell, was killed by an antitank missile launched towards northern Israel, and seven others were injured in the strike. Following Maxwell's death, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) warned Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein that "Hezbollah’s aggression is dragging" both countries "to a dangerous escalation."

In January, Barak Ayalon (48) and his mother Merav were killed when an antitank missile struck a home in Moshav Yuval in northern Israel.

In December 2023, a 60-year-old Israeli farmer was killed when an antitank missile was fired towards the northern Israeli town of Matat.

In November 2023, Shalom Aboudi, a 56-year-old father of two, was killed by an antitank missile in the town of Dovev in the Upper Galilee; and Meir Moyal, a 55-year-old resident of Kiryat Shmona, was killed by an antitank missile as he left an IDF post where he had delivered water.

In October 2023, during the first week of the war with Hamas, Staff Sgt. (Res.) Matanya Alastar, 22 years old from Sde Ilan, was killed by an antitank rocket fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.