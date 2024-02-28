An overwhelming victory in Samaria for Yossi Dagan. 80% of voters elected the head of the Samaria Regional Council for a third term as council chairman.

Dagan thanked the voters for their great trust in him and said: "I thank the dear and beloved residents of Samaria for their great trust. I accept the renewed mission in awe. The trust from the residents, from the leaders of the regional communities, shows our full partnership in building Samaria – the heart of the Land of Israel."

"This embrace gives me strength. This is the beauty of Samaria, a council that includes both Salit and Elon Moreh. A council that is 60% religious and 40% secular, with a wide variety of opinions and views. From this we build the Land of Israel in unity, the leaders of Zionism," he added.

I thank all residents for their support. I will continue to be the head of council for everyone. Those who chose me and those who did not choose me; we will work together in faith, trust, professionalism, and friendship. We are heading towards a better future for the people of Israel and the dear residents of Samaria. Our ultimate goal is to reach a million residents in Samaria. We will achieve this, with the help of God. We will strengthen the revolution of paving new roads, we will strengthen the education system in Samaria and implement the five-year plan for education. We will strengthen the infrastructure, we will win the battle for Areas C, we will establish new communities in Samaria, and we will rebuild Chomesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim as large towns in Israel. Chomesh will not only be a yeshiva but a major city in northern Samaria. Samaria is one, Am Yisrael is one. Together we will win," he concluded.

The current head of the council defeated Tamir Ben Shlomi who ran against him and received only 20% of the votes.