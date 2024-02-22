White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby agreed that the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization is a battle against "evil."

During a press briefing today (Thursday), Kirby was asked if the war was a battle of good and evil, and replied that "there’s no question that Hamas is evil.”

He added that he does not believe "that that’s up for debate," saying, “You can’t read that manifesto and not think that this is a terror organization with truly genocidal inclinations against Israel and the Israeli people. What they did on the seventh of October — you cannot look at anything from that day and not come away believing that this group is evil."

Kirby did not say that Israel is "good" and declined to make such a moral comment about the country.

The National Security Council spokesman also announced that the US would be “imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days” over Iran's weapons sales and transfers to Russia, and threatened to impose additional sanctions if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Iran.

“We have not seen any confirmation that missiles have actually moved from Iran to Russia,” Kirby said, though he added, “we have no reason to believe that they will not follow through."

"I can assure you that the response from the international community will be swift and it will be severe,” he promised. "We will implement additional sanctions against Iran and we will coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere."