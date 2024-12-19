Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog and his wife Shirin hosted a Hanukkah event at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The theme this year was "to be the light." and the event was held in the shadow of the complex security situation and the fact that 100 Israeli hostages are still held captive in Gaza, a year and three months after they were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

Congressmembers Virginia Foxx and Daniel Goldman spoke at the event. John Kirby, White House National Security Spokesperson, recited a prayer for the hostages.