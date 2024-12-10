White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there is no update on the efforts to secure a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"We are not on the verge of signing an agreement," Kirby emphasized at the beginning of his remarks, but added: "But we are working on it very diligently. There's still a lot of work to do. Hamas continues to be ‘the main stumbling block,’ but we are putting a lot of pressure on it."

Regarding the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, he said, "Hamas should now feel isolated, following the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, and its leaders should agree to a deal to end the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that, even in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages, Israel will not agree to end the war permanently."

"It remains to be seen whether Hamas will make a move. It is worthwhile, because no one can come to its aid. They can't trust Hezbollah, they certainly can't trust Iran. It's time to reach a deal."

“The IDF's activity in Syria is aimed at urgently eliminating what they perceive as immediate threats to Israel’s security. We continue to support the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and maintain close communication with our Israeli counterparts on this matter. We are also aware of the fact that Assad retains stockpiles of chemical weapons, and we share concerns about their potential use,” added Kirby.

This evening, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Mossad, Ronen Bar, returned from a visit to Cairo where they also discussed the hostages and regional security issues. Last week, Egypt proposed a new agreement that includes a graded cessation of hostilities in Gaza, according to which the IDF will withdraw from the Rafah Crossing in exchange for a declaration of a 60 day temporary ceasefire.

One week after the temporary ceasefire comes into effect, the return of live Israeli hostages will begin. Simultaneously, hundreds of Palestinian terrorists will also be released from Israeli prisons.

During the 60-day ceasefire period, Israel will still maintain a military presence in Gaza and the Rafah Crossing is expected to be transferred to the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.