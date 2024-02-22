The IDF has formed an opinion that supports the return of residents who were evacuated from their communities in southern Israel at the beginning of the war, this being per the security situational assessment and the political echelon.

"The return plan is being formulated in full correspondence between the Homefront Command commander and the local authority leaders, and the decision regarding the timing of the return of the residents of each community will be made in an individual manner and per the current situation," the IDF stated.

The IDF noted that the danger in the area has not completely disappeared and that there is still a possibility of rocket fire in the area.

The communities to which residents can return according to the IDF are Zikim, Karmiya, Yad Mordechai, Erez, Or Ha'ner, Ibim, Sderot, Nir Am, Gavim, Mifalsim, Saad, Alumim, Re'im, Magen, Nir Yitzhak, Shlomit, Neveh, and Bnei Netzarim.