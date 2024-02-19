Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the day after the war and how the Palestinian Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza should be governed.

Kedar says "We need a solution for the Palestinian Authority in general because this Authority is illegitimate in the eyes of the vast majority of the Arabs in Judea and Samaria and as well as in Gaza. Therefore the only solution is the only paradigm that works in the Middle East which is the Emirate."

According to Kedar's plan, the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria would be divided into seven emirates: the Arab city of Hebron, Jericho, Ramallah, Shechem (Nablus), Turkarem, Qalqilya, and Jenin. He says the Gaza Strip should divided into five administrative divisions.

He explains: "The government in each and every one of these Emirates should be delegated to the local Clans just like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are governed by clans. The clan government is the only paradigm that works in the Middle East, because the states which are conglomerates of clans, ethnic groups, religions, and sectarian groups, are failing states like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya. All of these are failing states because Europeans tried to establish states on ideas such as socialism, modernism, liberalism, and so on. The functioning countries, Kuwait, Qatar, and so forth are clannish countries, they are based on one clan, and this is why they are stable homogeneous, and therefore successful. This is the paradigm that we should emulate in each and every city in Jude and Samaria and the five districts of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding support for Hamas in Palestinian society, Kedar says that while there are Gazans who oppose Hamas, they are few and are usually targeted by the terror group. Therefore he believes that such sentiments would not spread across the Gaza Strip.

Regarding a solution to the hostage crisis, Kedar does not believe that Israel can rescue all the hostages through force but rather suggests destroying Hamas's military power above ground which will convince those hiding underground with the hostages to release the hostages and leave the country. According to him, "This is something can tolerate if they go far away from the Gaza Strip."