Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo.

America and the West are gifting billions annually to officially help the Palestinian Arabs for 70 + years now, while the Palistinian Arabs go out to the streets and chant Death to America, pledging the destruction of the West, burning American flags in the streets. They not only do not say thank you, they used US taxpayers dollars to build terror tunnels against Israel and sleeping cells around the globe to attack the West.

They burn our flags, attack our ships, bomb our army bases in the Middle East, take American citizens hostage, rape and murder US citizens.

Are Americans that stupid? Seriously Do we in the USA need a wake up call when it’s so obviously happening in front of our noses? American Taxpayers dollars are being used against American citizens, paying our enemies to build infrastructure to attack and endanger our lives, “Wake Up America ''.

Jews Versus Muslim Population

The topic of the Jewish population in the world is one that is often overlooked or misunderstood. Many people think that there are hundreds of millions of Jews scattered across the globe and running the world. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

The reality is that the world has a significant Muslim population, with 1.8 billion Muslims making up more than 25% of the global population. In contrast, the Jewish population constitutes a mere 0.2%. Despite this vast difference in population size, the world's attention and demands are often directed at Israel and the Jewish people. This raises important questions about the motivations behind these actions and the underlying biases and prejudices that may be fueling them.

Fact Check

Did you know that the state of Israel only covers a very small area, much of which is a dry desert? Do you know that in the nineteenth century, until the Jews began to return, it was, for the most part, empty and desolate? It is approximately the size of New Jersey, and within this land, the Jewish people have made substantial sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and security, but peace is not what Hamas or the Arab Palestinian's true intentions are.

For example, in the early 2000s, Israel was deceived by the West when it was pressured to give away a significant piece of land in the Gaza Strip in the hopes of achieving peace. However, instead of fostering peace promised by the West, this led to the UN double-crossing Israel and helping Hamas build an army and tunnels connected to the UNRWA infrastructure, in addition to using American taxpayers dollars to educate Palestinian Arab children to grow up to be martyrs and view Israel and the West as their enemy. That resulted in the largest massacre on the Jewish nation since the Holocaust.

The proof is in the pudding;

If the Muslim world truly did care about the Palestinian Arabs as they claim, can't they afford to fund them, feed them shelter them, give them land and build them economical empires? Bring the Gazans to a new life outside of Gaza?

Why do America and the West have to be the ones to give them millions of dollars annually while 25% of the world which is 1.8 billion Muslims (opposed to the Jews who are 0.2 of the world's population with zero land), ignore those they claim to care so much about.

It’s clear that their concern is not love for Palestinian Arabs but hate for the Jewish people.

The fact that Israelis sacrificed, giving away land in the name of peace with false promises and resolutions written up by the UN to protect them, and only later realized how they were betrayed by the UN, is clearly evident that Israel's concessions are a one-way street.

To be clear: Israel's 2005 separation from the Gaza Strip in the name of peace, which constitutes a quarter of the state of Israel, left only a thin strip of land between the river and the sea, endangering all Israeli citizens and the essence of the Jewish nation. After October 7th it became clear that the demands placed on Israel are not realistic, and it is clear that no other country would agree to such conditions, especially after experiencing double-crossing from the West and the UN.

The Holocaust, in which six million Jews were systematically murdered, stands as a stark reminder of the impact of antisemitism and what blind hate can make man do. Despite this history, the Jewish people continue to face hostility today in the form of ongoing attacks and threats against Israel and Jews around the world. The vilification of Israel and the Jewish people is a reflection of deep-seated bias and prejudice, and it is essential to address these underlying issues.

It’s not peace that the world is looking for but the extinction of the jewish nation - that's their true agenda. At least, so it seems.

And if not, it is time for the world to stop blinding itself and address the issue of antisemitism, taking a stand against discrimination and hostility towards the Jewish people. I am not holding my breath.