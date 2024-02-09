IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in LebanonIDF Spokesperson's Unit

A barrage of more than 40 rockets was fired on Friday evening from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, “Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, dozens of launches from Lebanon toward the Golan Heights were identified. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted numerous launches and the rest of them fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.”

“The sirens that sounded in the area of Kiryat Shmona were sounded as a result of shrapnel from the interception. Sirens were activated in additional locations on the Home Front Command app,” the statement added.

A short while later, the IDF said, soldiers identified one of the launchers from which the fire was carried out in the area of Khilat al-Daba in Lebanon. An aircraft struck the launcher.

The IDF also struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Khiam. In addition, IDF artillery struck several locations in Lebanese territory.

On Thursday evening, a barrage of at least 30 rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel.

The rockets exploded in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier on Thursday, two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in a drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The Saudi news channel Alhadith reported that the vehicle contained three individuals, two of whom were taken to the hospital. Approximately an hour before the strike, Al-Manar reported the presence of Israeli Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones in the area.

According to the reports, one of the eliminated terrorists is Abbas a-Dabas, the Hezbollah commander of the area from which antitank missiles were fired at Kiryat Shmona, who helped build the Iranian aerial defense system in Syria.

On Thursday morning, an IDF non-commissioned officer suffered severe injuries and two reservists suffered light injuries after Hezbollah fired an antitank missile towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

