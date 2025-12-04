IDF Strike Hezbollah Weapons Storage Sites IDF Spokesperson

The IDF on Thursday struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, these weapons storage facilities were located in the heart of the civilian population. "This is yet another example of Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields, and continued operations from within civilian areas," the IDF stated.

The military stressed that prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF reiterated that the presence of the weapons storage facilities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.