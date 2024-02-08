צה"ל תוקף בתגבוה לשיגור הנ"ט דובר צה"ל

An IDF non-commissioned officer suffered severe injuries and two reservists suffered light injuries on Thursday morning after Hezbollah fired an antitank missile towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF confirmed, "This morning, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona, Biranit, and Mount Hermon in northern Israel. IDF artillery struck the sources of the launches."

"As a result of the launches, an IDF soldier was severely injured and two additional soldiers were lightly injured. The injured soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified."

The IDF also stressed that, "In response to the launches, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terror infrastructure and military compound in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon, from which the launches toward Kiryat Shmona were identified."

Residents of the city say they have found the missile.

Earlier this week, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured after missiles fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon landed near Margaliot in northern Israel. IDF artillery retaliated and struck the sources of the fire.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

According to the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, the destruction in Lebanon caused by the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has already reached $1.2 billion. Lebanon has also suffered losses to the tune of $300m, due to the closure of institutions and the suspension of business