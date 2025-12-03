Senior officials convened Wednesday for the 14th iteration of the Pentalateral on December 3 in Naqoura to assess ongoing efforts to reach an enduring cessation of hostilities arrangement in Lebanon.

To support a durable peace and shared prosperity of both sides, former Ambassador Simon Karam of Lebanon and National Security Council Senior Director for Foreign Policy Dr.Uri Resnick of Israel joined Counselor Morgan Ortagus at today’s meeting as civilian participants.

Their inclusion reflects the mechanism’s commitment to facilitating political and military discussions with the aim of achieving security, stability, and a durable peace for all communities affected by the conflict.

All parties welcomed the additional participation as an important step toward ensuring that the work of the Pentalateral is anchored in lasting civilian, as well as, military dialogue.

"The Committee looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Karam and Dr. Resnick in future sessions, and to integrating their recommendations as the Mechanism continues to promote lasting peace along the border," the US Embassy in Beirut summarized.