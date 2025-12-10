A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has called on Lebanon’s leadership to immediately disarm the Hezbollah terrorist organization, warning that failure to act could plunge the country into renewed conflict.

The letter, spearheaded by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jefferson Shreve (R-IN), was addressed to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The lawmakers charged that Beirut has failed to uphold its obligations under the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, which required Lebanon to “begin a staged process toward dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and restoring state authority across all Lebanese territory.”

“The consequences of allowing Hezbollah to rebuild are devastating for Lebanon’s security and peace in the region,” the lawmakers wrote. “Empty promises and partial measures that fall far short of disarming the group are clearly not enough.”

The members of Congress cited reports that Hezbollah has been rearming and rebuilding positions south of the Litani River, in violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

“The time for empty promises has passed,” they continued. “Every day your government fails to act in a meaningful way pushes Lebanon closer to renewed war and deeper into the grip of a terrorist organization loyal to Iran, not to the Lebanese people.”

“Lebanon’s obligations under the ceasefire are clear and so is the risk of continued delay,” the lawmakers warned. “As you work to implement your reform agenda and stabilize Lebanon’s economy, a prosperous Lebanon cannot coexist with an armed Hezbollah, nor can it thrive while its national army is sidelined by a militia acting as a state within a state.”

The letter was also signed by Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Don Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Mark Messmer (R-IN), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

Facing heavy US pressure and fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon’s government has pledged to disarm Hezbollah. The Lebanese army is preparing to dismantle the group’s military infrastructure along the border by year’s end, before moving to other areas.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, however, condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.