Sirens were sounded at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday evening in communities located in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel

The IDF updated that a barrage of at least 30 rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards the area.

The rockets exploded in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier on Thursday, two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in a drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The Saudi news channel Alhadith reported that the vehicle contained three individuals, two of whom were taken to the hospital. Approximately an hour before the strike, Al-Manar reported the presence of Israeli Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones in the area.

According to the reports, one of the eliminated terrorists is Abbas a-Dabas, the Hezbollah commander of the area from which antitank missiles were fired at Kiryat Shmona, who helped build the Iranian aerial defense system in Syria.

On Thursday morning, an IDF non-commissioned officer suffered severe injuries and two reservists suffered light injuries after Hezbollah fired an antitank missile towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

Earlier this week, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured after missiles fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon landed near Margaliot in northern Israel. IDF artillery retaliated and struck the sources of the fire.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.