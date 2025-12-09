The IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon early Tuesday morning.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, as part of the strikes, the IDF struck a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force for conducting training and courses for the organization’s terrorists, intended for planning and executing terrorist activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

As part of the training in the compound, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons.

In addition, military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah, used to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, were also struck.

“The targets that were struck, and the military training conducted in preparation for attacks against the State of Israel, constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel,” said the IDF.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel,” the statement added.