Two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated on Thursday in a drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The Saudi news channel Alhadith reported that the vehicle contained three individuals, two of whom were taken to the hospital. Approximately an hour before the strike Lebanese Almanar reported the presence of Israeli Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones in the area.

According to the reports, one of the eliminated terrorists is Abbas a-Dabas, the Hezbollah commander of the area from which antitank missiles were fired at Kiryat Shmona who helped build the Iranian aerial defense system in Syria.

An IDF non-commissioned officer suffered severe injuries and two reservists suffered light injuries on Thursday morning after Hezbollah fired an antitank missile towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.