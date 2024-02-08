Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas called, during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his Ramallah headquarters on Wednesday, to act so that humanitarian aid, food and medicine can be brought into the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and supply water, electricity and fuel.

Abbas stressed the Palestinian Authority's refusal to forcefully expel Palestinian Arab residents of the Gaza Strip, Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem, warning against Israeli military action in Rafah that would create pressure on the residents to leave the Strip.

The PA chairman urged the US government to intervene to prevent the deportation of Palestinian Arab residents in Judea and Samaria, in particular in the Jordan Valley which, he claimed, "is undergoing quiet annexation" by the "settlers" and the IDF, as well as to bring about an end to the "terrorist settler attacks" in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

In addition, Abbas asked Blinken to pressure Israel to release the PA’s tax money that has been offset by Israel and to allow the Palestinian Authority to control the international crossings.

In this context, the PA chairman said that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the "Palestinian state", and Israel's plan to split the Gaza Strip or take over part of it must not be accepted, since the entire territory of the Gaza Strip is under the responsibility and management of the "State of Palestine".

Abbas emphasized the importance of the American recognition of a Palestinian state and the granting of full membership in the United Nations by a decision of the Security Council, and holding an international peace conference.

Peace and security, he claimed, will only be achieved through the realization of the two-state solution based on the decisions of international legitimacy, which include all the land of the "State of Palestine" in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.