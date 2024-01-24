Former Knesset Member Yehuda Glick recently ordered a taxi through the Gett taxi service app in Jerusalem.

The driver who came to pick him up, stopped next to him and asked him: "Are you Yehuda Glick?"

When he replied in the affirmative, the driver replied: "I'm not taking you" and drove away.

Ten minutes later, the driver passed by the same location, stopped next to Glick, and said to him: "Not only am I not taking you, no one else wants to take you" and drove away.

Glick followed up on the incident and found that the driver's name was Majdi Hijazi and he was a family member of the terrorist Mutaz Hijazi, who attempted to assassinate Glick nine years ago, and seriously injured him.

Btsalmo appealed to the Ministry of Transport to revoke the driver's driving license. Organization CEO Shay Glick wrote: "This is a very serious case and the taxi driver should immediately lose his driving license forever. It is forbidden for a person to withhold service from another person only based on his political views, his hatred of Jews, or anything else. This man should sit in prison, but should at least have his license revoked."

Gett responded: "Our company condemns the behavior of the aforementioned driver. Immediately after the customer contacted the service center and clarified the issue, the driver was blocked from using the application