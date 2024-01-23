The village of Kfar Tapuach was pained and shocked to receive the news of the death of SFC (res.) Yuval Lopez, a soldier in Battalion 9206 of the 205th Brigade, in the disaster in Gaza.

During the night notification officers arrived in Kfar Tapuach and notified the fallen soldier's wife, Sigalit, of the tragedy.

Yuval left behind a wife and three daughters ranging in age between seven months and three years, parents, and two siblings who are currently serving in the IDF as well, one in Jenin and the other in Gaza.

"With great pain and a broken heart, we announce the falling of our friend Yuval Lopez, the husband of Sigalit, and son-in-law of Elinor Mendoza," the village announced.

Naftali Sikche, a resident of the village, eulogized him in tears: "Yuval and Sigalit were soul mates, so similar. He was an exemplary father. Dedicated. He served at the beginning of the war on the northern border. In the middle of the war, they moved him to the southern Gaza Strip. He loved the military. He loved the country. He reported for reserve duty. He would always help everyone. The last time he got out was two weeks ago. What can I say? Anything I say about him will be small. He loved life. The heart breaks."