Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone the developing placenta produces soon after a fertilized egg attaches to the uterine lining. It plays a significant role in the early stages of pregnancy and is the hormone detected by blood and urine tests. Understanding hCG levels at the beginning of pregnancy can provide valuable knowledge about your pregnancy and help address common concerns.

The Role of hCG in Early Pregnancy

During early pregnancy, hCG levels rise rapidly, doubling every 48 to 72 hours in the first few weeks. We monitor this hormone to:

1. Confirm Pregnancy: HCG in a woman's urine or blood confirms pregnancy.

2. Monitor Pregnancy Progress: Before week 5, when we can't see the embryo sac still in the ultrasound, we can monitor the hcg rising level through blood tests. A lack of hCG rise or a decrease in levels can indicate a potential problem, such as an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage.

3. Determine Gestational Age: HCG levels can help estimate the gestational age of the pregnancy when ultrasound dating is unclear.

4. Diagnose Pregnancy Complications: In some cases, abnormal hCG levels may indicate conditions like molar pregnancies or chromosomal abnormalities.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Some variation in hCG levels is normal; there are situations where it's essential to consult a doctor:

1. Lack of hCG Rise: If hCG levels do not double as expected or decrease, it may indicate a potential problem with the pregnancy, such as a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

2. Severe Symptoms: Severe symptoms require you to seek immediate medical attention.

3. High hCG Levels: Extremely high hCG levels can be associated with multiple pregnancies (twins or more), molar pregnancies, or certain medical conditions.

4. Low Levels: Deficient hCG levels that do not rise may indicate a non-viable pregnancy or an ectopic pregnancy.

5. Chemical Pregnancy: In this case, the fertilized egg successfully implants in the uterus, leading to the production of hCG, but shortly after, it begins to fall.

You will feel Mild abdominal cramps and bleeding.

In conclusion, hCG levels play a crucial role in early pregnancy. Monitoring these levels and understanding their significates can aid in confirming a healthy pregnancy or identifying potential complications.

This article was written by Dr. Guy Gutman )ד"ר גיא גוטמן(