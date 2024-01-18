The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

The non-binding, symbolic, resolution, was adopted by 312 votes in favor, 131 against, and 72 abstentions.

The resolution consists of an amendment that states that the condition for the ceasefire is the dismantling of Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

"Sustainable peace cannot exist as long as Hamas and other terrorist groups hijack the Palestinian cause and threaten the existence of Israel, the only democracy in the region," Antonio López-Istúriz, an EPP lawmaker, said at the plenary.

EU lawmakers also condemned what they called Israel's "disproportionate" response to Hamas's massacre in which over 1200 people were murdered, expressing their “deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.” They also voiced their support for a European initiative to resume the so-called two-state solution.