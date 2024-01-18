"If you go to war in your land against an adversary that oppresses you, you shall blow a teruah with the trumpets and be remembered before the Lord your God, and thus be saved from your enemies."

Since the rebirth of Israel in her legal historical and Biblical lands, she has not lost a war, not one, unlike America which has lost every war it has fought since WWII. And she will win the military war against Hamas.

But, today, that is not enough. Not in a world of social media. Israel must win the Propaganda War and she is losing that war badly in the 21st century. She can learn about winning propaganda wars from those Americans who are experts: the Russia Hoax and Biden computer, and DEI come to mind, and the term Islamophobia.

Just like the Nazis blamed the Jews, the world blamed Israel for her response to the October 7, 2023 massacre. Here is an example of one of many. In his January 6 opinion column in Le Journal de Montreal, Réjean Parent condemns Hamas’ October 7 massacre, but quickly claims Israel’s counter-terrorism operations against that very same threat, are “as barbaric as that of Hamas.”

This description of Israel's counter-terroris, of course, is a lie based on nothing.

Jew hated has not changed over the millennia, especially since the Holocaust. Sadly, the Jewish response has not changed either.

There was no one to speak up for the Jews in Europe. A willful blindness. We were supposed to learn from that time about the danger of hate.

When it comes to the Jews, we never learn.

Islam is preaching the same hate as the Nazis and the world says nothing. Worse, the world stands with these people.

On September 16, 1919, Hitler issued his first written comment on the so-called Jewish Question. In the statement, he defined the Jews as a race and not a religious community, characterized the effect of a Jewish presence as a “race-tuberculosis of the peoples,” and identified the initial goal of a German government to be discriminatory legislation against Jews.

The “ultimate goal must definitely be the removal of the Jews altogether.”

Joseph Goebbels' Nazi propaganda Bederman

Since the Jewish people have returned to their legal, historical and Biblical Jewish homeland of 3500 years, the call remains the same. Nothing has changed. The world continues to stand with the Jew haters.

For far too long we have heard “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” What does that really mean?

“From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” is a rallying cry for terrorist groups and their sympathizers, from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to Hamas, which called for Israel’s destruction in its original governing charter in 1988 and was responsible for the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israeli civilians, murdering over 1,200 people in the single deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

It is also a common call-to-arms for pro-Palestinian Arab activists, especially student activists on college campuses. It calls for the establishment of a State of 'Palestine' from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, erasing the State of Israel and its people.

Another phrase “Globalize the Intifada” which uses the Arabic word for “uprising” or “shaking off,” encourages armed resistance and also calls for widespread violence against both Israelis and Jews across the globe.

Pro-Nazi poster Biderman

Sounds a lot like the goals of the Nazis that the world ignored, until it was too late. America knew about the Holocaust and did nothing.

Never Forget?

Seems the Jew-hating propaganda machine is still going strong as it has for millennia.

The Jewish people, the State of Israel, have proven over and over that we can win any military war. But that is no longer enough. Not today in a world of moral relativism and DEI. Today, safety requires that one win the propaganda war. And Israel has to win that war as well.

Israel is told to ceasefire after the horror of October 7. The barbarity involved in the cross-border murders included the beheading of infants, binding families together with wire, dousing them with accelerants and incinerating them at intense temperatures that melted flesh and charred bones beyond recognition, horrifically gang-raping of prepubescent girls, teenagers, and women of all ages, leaving victims with not only bloody crotches, but broken legs and hips, before murdering them and dragging their bodies through the streets of Gaza to admiring and celebrating throngs of well-wishers; the 'innocent' civilians of Gaza.

Israel is told to concern itself with the people IN Gaza rather than her own citizens.

What did Churchill say about war? The man who led Britain in her attack against the Germans and her Allies?

“Victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror; victory, however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival. We shall not flag or fail. Never, never, never give up. It is to wage war, by sea, land and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us: to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy. An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile—hoping it will eat him last.”

Seems these actions are endorsed for all but the Jews and the Jewish state. The Prime Minister of Israel has been told by America to “compromise.” America, the country that left no stone unturned to destroy the Nazis and the Japanese. Where are the calls to Ukraine and Russia, in the second year of a devastating war, for a ceasefire or compromise?

The Biden administration has told the Israeli government that it wants the country to end its large-scale ground campaign in Gaza and transition to a more targeted phase of its war against Hamas. America,the country that flattened Germany and dropped atomic bombs on Japan – countries far from their borders.

During an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sullivan said, “The basic recipe, which is peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors, a two-state solution with Israel’s security guaranteed—these pieces are not, in a way, operating in completely separate spheres. They are linked and connected; they were before Oct. 7, they remain linked today, and they’re something that we’re going to have to continue to work on.” And Biden now wants to circumvent Netanyahu.

Thankfully, in the footsteps of Churchill, Prime Minister Netanyahu does not intend to change the goals of the war or compromise on less than total victory.

“The goals of the war are well known …chief among them the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the promise that Gaza will never pose a threat to Israel.”

‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. ‘

From the time of the rebirth of the Jewish State of Israel, she has been under attack from her Muslim neighbours. After every war there is a promise of peace, and then came land for peace. That resulted in Israel being bombed to pieces, over and over again. And the horrific barbaric massacre of Jews October 7 by Muslims from Gaza – from which the Jewish people were removed by their own government in 2005 for the sake of peace. It was a unilateral withdrawal of all Israeli security forces and settlements from the Gaza Strip in August–September 2005. The withdrawal also included the evacuation of five Israeli settlements in the West Bank – Judea/Samaria.

Why do the UN the EU and America keep demanding that Israel give up land for peace and back away without a true victory? I’ll tell you. Innate, systemic endemic Jew hatred and the fact that Israel did not and still does not have a proper Propaganda War to fight back against the calls for her destruction.

After Oct 7 – the world made a moral equivalence between the barbarity of Hamas and the defense of the Jews in return. Israel ended up at the ICJ the International Court of justice. Avi Lewis wrote in the Globe and Mail:

“This should not be a surprise. After almost 100 days of livestreamed starvation and blood-soaked rubble in Gaza, Jews and non-Jews around the world are saying: enough. In the face of Israeli’s defiant impunity, the international community has an absolute moral and legal obligation to step in to stop this insensate convulsion of violence and destruction.”

Wonder what he would have written during the time of the Nazis.

Muslims world wide have taken a page out of the Nazi handbook on Propaganda

Jews are told over and over that we run the world. OK. So let’s run a first class Propaganda War!

From the Ethics of the Fathers: “Rabbi Tarfon used to say, it is not incumbent upon you to complete the task, but you are not exempt from undertaking it.”

Diane Weber Bederman is a spokesperson for current events & writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is a book author and highly published columnist. She can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com