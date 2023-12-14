Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh says that Hamas will always be part of Palestinian national unity.

In an interview with Al-Arabi TV, Shtayyeh stated that "Hamas is a central element in the Palestinian political arena" and that "Hamas and Fatah are cornerstones of the Palestinian national movement."

In this context, he pointed out that the Palestinian Authority acted and succeeded in thwarting a resolution of the UN General Assembly declaring Hamas a terrorist organization, and it protects the Palestinian national enterprise with this policy.

The Palestinian Authority is open to promoting true national unity that will bring an end to the division between Fatah and Hamas, since national unity is the basis for all future political activity, said Shtayyeh.

He claimed that Israel wants the division between Fatah and Hamas and between Judea and Samaria and Gaza, in order to continue in order to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Shtayyeh also said that the Palestinian Authority has never abandoned Gaza and will never give it up. He noted that every year. the Palestinian Authority transfers $1.7 billion to the Gaza Strip and pays the wages of 81,000 civil servants in the Gaza Strip.

In response to a question regarding the financial aid that the Palestinian Authority transfers to the security prisoners and families of “shaheeds” (martyrs -ed.), Shtayyeh said that this aid will continue because it is a moral obligation to take care of the prisoners and the families of shaheeds.