Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, sharply criticized former Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh, who claimed that "relations with Israel have ended irreversibly. Every settler is a soldier, and every soldier is a settler."

Dagan appealed to the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the National Security Minister, demanding Shtayyeh’s arrest.

"This man is marking targets on every Israeli citizen in Judea and Samaria. Silence in the face of such statements undermines national security. The responsibility to arrest him and make it clear that incitement to murder Jews will not be tolerated lies with the country’s leadership," said Dagan.

Dagan added that this is an especially grave statement that must carry consequences. "Mohammad Shtayyeh is a terrorist, a perpetrator, and a financier of terror who incites in an intolerable manner. This is not just incitement—it’s a call to murder. When a senior official in the terrorist Palestinian Authority says every settler is a target, that’s a declaration of terror."

"This terrorist must be arrested immediately. The State of Israel must treat him like any hostile entity—with expulsion, arrest, and deterrence. We are allowed and obligated to exercise our sovereignty against such dangerous incitement," he concluded.