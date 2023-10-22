Thousands crowded the streets of Toronto last night in a demonstration of support for the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza and claimed that "Israel is committing genocide" following the Hamas massacre of over 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

Demonstrators then approached Cafe Landwer, a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto, where they waved Palestinian flags and shouted at restaurant-goers and demanded a boycott of the "Zionist cafe."

Over the two weeks since Hamas' act of genocide two weeks ago, demonstrations have been held almost every day across Canada in support of Hamas and the terrorism it perpetrates against Israel.

The Jewish community of Toronto fears that the demonstrations in support of genocide against Jews will lead to violence against Jews. Police are increasing security around Jewish institutions in response to the threats.