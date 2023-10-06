Beis Finger, a residence and rehabilitative center for people with degenerative neurological conditions, is program of Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest-running social services organization, founded by the Alter Rebbe, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, in 1788. This state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Jerusalem provides a supportive and nurturing environment for individuals with physical, degenerative disabilities, to thrive and lead fulfilling lives. Through a range of programs and opportunities that foster personal growth and development, it empowers its residents, giving them a sense of purpose and belonging.

Amidst the Sukkot festivities in Jerusalem, the Jewish music star toured the building and made a special visit to the underground, tech-based music room. This unique music therapy room employs motion-based techniques to allow for even those with the most severe handicaps to be able to participate and create music.

The highlight of the day was the heartwarming singalong that Shwekey had with the residents of Beis Finger. His powerful voice and infectious enthusiasm filled the city, leaving everyone with smiles on their faces.

Kobi Visel, the Director of Beis Finger, emphasized the importance of creating business opportunities for the residents to enhance their job prospects. This event not only brought joy but also shed light on the need to support these individuals in their journey towards independence.

Zalman Duchman of Colel Chabad summed up the day's sentiments saying, “There is no greater joy than bringing happiness to others. Yaakov Shwekey's visit to Beis Finger serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of music, community, and compassion in making the world a better place for all.”