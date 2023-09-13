Syrian media on Wednesday evening reported that Israel had conducted an air strike in the Hama and Homs regions of the country.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that Israeli warplanes flew over the coastal plain in Lebanon and launched several missiles towards Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that explosions were heard in the area.

This is the second air strike attributed to Israel in Syria in the last few hours. Earlier, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following an alleged Israeli attack on a military site in the port city of Tartus.

According to the report, most of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

Two Syrian soldiers were allegedly killed in the strike.

In August, Syria blamed Israel for an air strike which damaged Aleppo’s airport, putting the runway out of service. The airport resumed operations several days later.

Also in August, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the area of the capital Damascus.

The Saudi Arabian TV channel AlHadath reported that the strike targeted a shipment of Iranian weapons that was making its way to Damascus.