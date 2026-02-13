US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a transfer mission following a nighttime flight from northeastern Syria to Iraq on Feb. 12 to help ensure ISIS detainees remain secure in detention facilities.

The 23-day transfer mission began on Jan. 21 and resulted in US forces successfully transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody.

“Job well done to the entire Joint Force team who executed this exceptionally challenging mission on the ground and in the air with great focus, professionalism, and collaboration with our regional partners," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “We appreciate Iraq’s leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security."

US and coalition forces under Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) led mission planning, coordination, and execution.

“I am extremely proud of the coalition’s exceptional work," said US Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, CJTF-OIR commander. “The successful execution of this orderly and secure transfer operation will help prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria."

Established by CENTCOM in 2014, CJTF-OIR has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the fight against the ISIS network, which was territorially defeated in 2019.