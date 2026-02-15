US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that its forces conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Syria between February 3 and 12, sustaining relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network.

According to CENTCOM’s statement, US forces struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.

CENTCOM forces previously conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities, between January 27 and February 2.

The strikes were carried out as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched in response to a December 13 attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra. The ISIS ambush resulted in the death of two US service members and an American interpreter.

More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations, CENTCOM said.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in the land it controlled.

Several military offensives, including ones backed by a US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of its de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

However, ISIS sleeper cells remain in the area and continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. The US deploys troops in Syria as part of its effort to defeat ISIS in the region.