Syrian media reported this evening (Wednesday) that the country's air defense systems were activated following an alleged Israeli attack on the port of Tartus. According to the report, most of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

Three Hezbollah terrorists were allegedly killed in the strike.

Security sources in Syria reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following the launch of missiles from Israeli planes flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

The sources also claimed that Russian defense systems intercepted the majority of the missiles.