Air traffic at Syria's Aleppo airport resumed on Tuesday night, Syria's transport ministry said, after an air strike which Syria blames on Israel, Reuters reported.

Operations at the airport restarted at midnight local time, according to the ministry.

The Syrian defense ministry said on Monday that an air attack attributed to Israel put the airport out of service. Regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit in the strike.

The Aleppo airport has several times been targeted by strikes blamed on Israel, most recently this past May.

A strike on the airport last September resulted in the closure of the airport for several days.

An air strike attributed to Israel in June of 2022 caused serious damage to Damascus International Airport.

Satellite footage published following the air strike showed significant damage to infrastructure and runways which rendered the main runway unusable.