Syrian media reported on Monday evening that Israel launched an air strike in the area of the capital Damascus.

The official SANA news agency reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory Human Rights, an organization which is based in London and affiliated with the Syrian opposition, said that the Syrian air defense systems were activated and were attempting to intercept the Israeli missiles.

Last week, explosions were heard in the Syrian capital but it remains unclear whether they were a result of an air strike of the type which the Syrians in the past have attributed to Israel.

Two weeks ago, media in Syria reported an Israeli air strike in Damascus. According to the reports, the Syrian anti-aircraft system was activated following the attack.

A Syrian military official said that the Israel Air Force attacked several targets in the Damascus area from the Golan area.