Ministers, MKs, and public figures this week attended the wedding of Isachar Zalmanovitch, a digital and content creator for the haredi units in the IDF.

The wedding, which was held in the hall at Beit Rivka Kfar Chabad, was honored by the attendance of, among others, former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (National Unity), MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism), Bnei Brak mayoral candidate Uriel Busso, MK Avraham Bezalel (Shas), MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism), MK Merav Michaeli (Labor), and others.

Zalmanovitch is the son of Moshe Zalmanovitch, who works in the public relations department at the Laniado Hospital, and is one of the most prominent businessmen in the Sanz hasidic sect.

The bride, Tehilla, is the daughter of Rabbi Eliyahu Asoulin, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary, rabbi of the Beit Eliezer neighborhood of Hadera, and the substitute chief rabbi of Herzliya. Tehilla is also the granddaughter of the late Rabbi Shimon Elituv.

