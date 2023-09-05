Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked the Israeli government during his brief visit to the US today (Tuesday).

At the end of meetings he held with the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein and with National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Lapid said: "Strong democracies do not jeopardize their security interests in order to solve political problems."

During the meetings, he emphasized the shared values of Israel and the US as strong democracies and requested that Israel's security interests be safeguarded in any future agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Lapid will also meet with a number of senators and with Israel's ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog.