The coalition agreement between the Otzma Yehudit and Likud parties includes the passage of a law imposing the death penalty for certain terrorists, it was revealed Thursday evening.

The coalition agreement states that "Due to the intensification of acts of terrorism with the intention of harming the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, and in order to defeat the threats, the coalition factions will enact, prior to the passage of the budget for 2023, a death penalty law for terrorists."

A death penalty law for terrorists currently exists in military law, and its implementation requires a unanimous majority. Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir also demanded that this law be amended to allow for the death penalty to be implemented for terrorists with a simple majority.

The security establishment has opposed the law for years due to the fear that terrorist groups would increase their attacks and attempted kidnappings of soldiers in response.

In recent days, Ofer Cohen, the father of Border Policewoman Hadar Cohen, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2016, has demanded that the new government implement the death penalties for terrorists. "I don't understand why a person who murdered a girl who did nothing wrong should remain alive. I expect and hope that MK Ben-Gvir will promote the death penalty for terrorists like this. A life sentence and more years in prison is simply letting him continue his life in our prison camp,"