An explosion ripped through a Russian natural gas pipeline that supplies Europe on Tuesday.

The blast in the section of the pipeline in western Russian killed three people but Russian officials said it would not impact exports, the Associated Press reported.

The explosion in a portion of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in Chuvashia occurred while it was undergoing repairs. The three dead were repair workers. Another worker was injured in the accident.

A towering plume of flaming gas was seen coming out of the damaged pipeline, regional officials said.

The pipeline starts in a Siberian gas field, crossing Ukraine before reaching the EU. It is one of the main lines Russian uses to export gas to European nations.

It was not certain how long it would take to repair the section of the pipeline, Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev said in a statement on television. The regional office of Russian state energy company Gazprom said that gas supplies had been routed around the damaged area and were not in danger.