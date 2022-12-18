This evening, in a rare instance, the first night of Hanukkah coincides with the World Cup final, which leaves many Jews in a dilemma, what comes first: the game or the lighting the first candle?

Rabbi Eyal Vered, a community rabbi from central Israel, is calling on soccer fans to choose the latter, calling this year a golden opportunity that never was and may never be.

"Usually, the World Cup happens during the summer months," the rabbi writes. "When were we able to declare our belonging to G-d in front of 1,200,000,000 people? The light can only be seen through the darkness."

The rabbi goes on to explain that this is a special privilege for those who care about the World Cup and who don't think that "Mbappe is a brand of bleach." He adds that he thinks that just for this opportunity it is worth being interested.

"Tonight at 5:00 p.m., it happens, a small infinite light will stand up against the light of the world of chaos," Rabbi Vered declares.

Rabbi Vered calls on everyone, even those who do not generally light candles at sundown, to take advantage of the opportunity to declare that G-d is more important than sports, and to light at 5:00 and then sit by the candles and rejoice.