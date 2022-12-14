The global soccer players’ union, FIFPRO, has said it is “shocked and sickened” by reports that Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces the possibility of execution “after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.”

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” FIFPRO said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday and quoted by CNN.

Nasr-Azadani has been accused of being a member of an “armed group” that was involved in the death of three security officers during protests in the city of Esfahan in central Iran, the city’s chief justice Asadullah Jafari, said.

Jafari said Nasr-Azadani had been charged with rioting against authorities. He has been in custody since November 27, but no sentence has been issued yet for the accused, the report added.

It is unclear when his trial is scheduled to begin.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

Last week, 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he allegedly injured an officer during a protest. On Monday, Iranian authorities said that they have hanged a violent anti-regime protester convicted of stabbing security personnel during a protest last month.

The man, Majidreza Rahnavard, was executed less than a month after he allegedly stabbed two Iranian officers to death during a protest against the Islamic regime.

In late November, Iranian authorities released on bail former international soccer player Voria Ghafouri and prominent dissident Hossein Ronaghi, two of the most prominent figures detained in the crackdown on the protests.

The arrest of Ghafouri, who is Kurdish and had spoken out in support of the protests, had sparked an outcry as the Iranian team plays in the World Cup in Doha.