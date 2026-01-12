US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night that the US is watching Iran closely and weighing possible responses as unrest in the country grows.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that Iran is starting to cross his red line.

“There seems to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options," he added, noting that he is receiving reports on the Iranian protests every hour.

He also warned Iran against attacking American bases in the region, stating that if they do, “we will hit them harder than they imagined."

The President also revealed that Iran reached out to the US on Saturday and proposed holding talks on a nuclear deal. "We may meet them," he added.

Trump’s comments came hours after the White House posted a cryptic message on social media amid the tensions with Iran and speculations that the US might launch strikes against the Islamic Republic.

“We have three things to say...GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS. GOD BLESS AMERICA. AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED," the post said, alongside a picture of Trump with US troops in the background.

Axios reported earlier on Sunday, citing two US officials, that Trump is examining a range of possible steps to support the ongoing protests in Iran and apply pressure on the Iranian regime.

The report said discussions inside the Trump administration are taking place as demonstrations continue to spread across Iran and reports emerge of a rising death toll. Trump has publicly warned that the United States could use military force if the regime carries out mass killings of protesters.