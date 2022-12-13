The US State Department on Monday denounced Iran after it executed a second man over his participation in anti-regime protests.

"We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms. These harsh sentences and now the first public execution...are meant to intimidate Iran's people. They're meant to suppress dissent," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a briefing, according to Reuters.

Iranian authorities earlier on Monday said that they have hanged a violent anti-regime protester convicted of stabbing security personnel during a protest last month.

The man, Majidreza Rahnavard, was executed less than a month after he allegedly stabbed two Iranian officers to death during a protest against the Islamic regime.

Rahnavard was said to have been outraged by the killings of non-violent protesters, leading to his deadly attack on security officers during a November 17 protest in the city of Mashhad.

In addition to the two officers who were fatally wounded, Rahnayard allegedly stabbed four other officers.

Authorities in Mashhad hanged Rahnavard in a public square, Mizan reported.

Last week, 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he allegedly injured an officer during a protest.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

According to data collected by the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, Iran has executed more than 500 people so far in 2022, far more than in the whole of last year.