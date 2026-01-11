Informed sources told Iran International on Saturday night that Iranian security forces are using lethal force against protesters across the country, with early estimates pointing to mass casualties as a sweeping crackdown intensifies under a near-total internet shutdown.

Footage sent from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, shows several dead bodies in body bags. Eyewitnesses who provided the videos said dozens of bodies can be seen at the site, with additional bodies reportedly placed in another nearby industrial shed.

Earlier videos from Fardis, Karaj, and from Alghadir Hospital in eastern Tehran showed similar scenes of bodies on the ground, indicating what appears to be a mass killing unfolding in multiple locations, not limited to a few cities.

The internet blackout, which began on January 8, has made it nearly impossible to obtain a full picture of events. Still, the volume and consistency of reports reaching Iran International suggest that lethal force is being widely deployed to disperse protesters.

According to the news website, even the most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people have been killed in the past 48 hours.

Sources describe particularly intense violence in Fardis in Karaj and parts of Tehran, while stressing that similar reports are emerging from many other areas, including the western provinces of Ilam and Kermanshah.

Despite the near-total blackout, videos and messages continue to reach Iran International through limited channels, including Starlink users. These users are mostly in major cities and more affluent neighborhoods, leaving much of the country with little visibility. Even so, journalists say they are receiving credible indications that mass protests are continuing nationwide.

Footage published Saturday night showed protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighborhood setting fire to a local Bank Melli branch.

Additional footage showed protesters in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran pouring into the streets and chanting "Long Live the Shah".

Meanwhile, a protester on Saturday climbed the balcony of the Iranian Embassy in western London, BBC reported.

The incident occurred during a protest held outside the building. Two people were arrested at the protest, and an additional suspect was sought for trespassing.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is considered close to US President Donald Trump, promised Iranian protesters "help," promising that their nightmare will soon end.

"TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close," Graham wrote in a social media post. "Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom."

"When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge.

"To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way."

Trump wrote in a post Saturday on Truth Social, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"