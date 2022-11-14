Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in the protests sparked by the death of a woman in morality police custody, the judiciary's website said, according to AFP.

The unidentified accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth", Mizan Online reported.

The latter is one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law.

Nationwide unrest has followed the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

The street violence that erupted after Amini’s death has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

On Sunday, another court in Tehran sentenced five others to prison terms of between five to 10 years for "gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order", Mizan said.

All those convicted can appeal their sentences, the website added.

Earlier this month, 272 of Iran's 290 lawmakers demanded that the judiciary apply "an eye for an eye" retributive justice against those who "have harmed people's lives and property with bladed weapons and firearms".

Two weeks ago, Iran announced it will hold public trials for 1,000 protesters who took part in demonstrations after Amini’s death.

The mass trials will take place in Tehran, marking the Iranian government’s first attempt to use a large-scale legal response to quell ongoing protests over Amini’s death.