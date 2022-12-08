The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it executed an anti-government protester by hanging.

Authorities said the man had injured a soldier who tried to fight off demonstrators. According to Channel 12's Assaf Rozentzweig, Muhsan Shakori, 23, is the first person to be executed for taking part in the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by Iran's Morality Police.

On Wednesday, AFP reported that former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami has voiced support for the protest movement.

Khatami, who served as Iran's president from 1997 to 2005 and is considered a “reformist” who has been effectively silenced by the establishment for years, has come out in support of the movement.

The 79-year-old described the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" — the main chant heard at the protests — as "a beautiful message that shows movement towards a better future".

"Freedom and security must not be placed against each other," he said in a statement quoted by ISNA news agency Tuesday, on the eve of Students' Day.

"Freedom must not be trampled on in order to maintain security" and "security should not be ignored in the name of freedom," added Khatami.

Khatami also spoke out against the arrest of students who have been at the forefront of the protests that erupted across Iran since Amini's death.