Last week, a group of activists from World Herut, one of the most active Zionist movements worldwide, protested at the Netflix offices in London, demanding they cancel the screening of the Anti-Israel propaganda film “Farha.” The fictional movie slanders Israel and the IDF, in a way considered likely to raise the already high levels of Antisemitism in Jewish communities around the world, including the United States and Canada.

Similar actions are planned to take place in front of Netflix offices in other major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, demanding that they review and reconsider streaming the film. It has been proven on many occasions that online hatred is one of the root causes of offline violence, harassment, and discrimination. Netflix - by allowing the showing of this movie is normalizing and fueling Jew-hatred.

Karma Feinstein Cohen, Executive Director of World Herut stated "As an organization we cannot stand by and watch such scandalous fiction being broadcast by a major corporation. Our members across the world called upon us to lead this protest against this movie."

Damon Lenszner, Executive Director of Herut United Kingdom asked, “Where is the film on how Arabs massacred Jews in 1948?” On Netflix Jews massacre Arabs, in real life Arabs massacre Jews.”