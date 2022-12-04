President Isaac Herzog participated tonight in an economic forum held at the Bahrain Economic Development Board, with the participation of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

During the event, the President announced that an expanded business delegation will visit Bahrain soon to promote economic cooperation.

President Isaac Herzog at the start of the event: "It is a great honor for us to be here. Your hospitality means so much to us and to our delegation."

"I am so happy to meet our counterparts. In this meeting we will speak about how to raise and move forward and upgrade remarkably the economic relations between our nations. As you said correctly, the Abraham Accords unleashed energy that existed underneath but had to be realized between the nations, and we truly feel in the family."

"We truly feel that we are meeting our cousins, our brothers and sisters. I bring a message of goodwill and congratulations from the people of Israel to the people of Bahrain, hoping to create more business contacts and other relations in all areas of life so we can show the entire region why peace is so important."

The President was joined by an Israeli economic delegation that he is leading, comprising Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel; Nili Shalev, CEO of the Israel Export Institute; Amiram Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority; Amir Shani, Vice President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce; Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central; Nir Deutsch, Director of the Foreign Trade and International Affairs Division at the Manufacturers Association of Israel; Sabine Segal, Deputy Director for International Business Affairs, Israel Export Institute; Yariv Becher, Vice President for Innovation Diplomacy at Start-Up Nation Central; and Pniel Rosenthal, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority.

During the event, a national plan by the Kingdom of Bahrain was presented together with national priorities, as well as Bahrain's history, economic outlook, post-COVID recovery policies, and future projects and challenges.

