The US Air Force unveiled the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Friday in Palmdale, California.

The highly classified aircraft is the first new American bomber in more than three decades, according to Fox News.

Photos of the new bomber remain classified with renderings by artists showing that it looks similar to the B-2 Spirit.

Northrop Grumman, which is manufacturing the plane, said that it will be the first sixth-generation aircraft to be seen in public.

"When delivered to the Air Force, the B-21 will join the nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent; supporting national security objectives and assuring the nation’s allies and partners," the company said in a statement.

Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden spoke to the Associated Press about the unprecedented advancements in the plane's operations and its stealthy ability to avoid detection.

Warden said that the B-21 is highly specialized for taking on modern threats, with the company working to create an aircraft that "will defeat the anti-access, area-denial systems it will face."

The bomber is reportedly made out of advanced materials with coatings that are incredibly difficult to detect on radar, and also has electronic emissions controls.

Most of the specifics of the technologies found in the plane are top secret but Warden added that the bomber will have higher-end stealth capabilities than the B-2 bomber. It will also be somewhat smaller.

"When we talk about low observability, it is incredibly low observability. You’ll hear it, but you really won’t see it,” she said.

Six B-21 Raiders are currently in production, with an unknown cost per plane. However, the bombers are projected to cost around $750 million each, according to the report. The Air Force hopes to order 100 that can be used with and without a flight crew.

The launch of the B-21 comes at a time when the US is allegedly falling behind China in weapons development, with Maine Senator Angus King recently stating that he estimates America is currently five years behind Chinese technology.

