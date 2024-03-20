The US Air Force said on Tuesday it had conducted a successful test of an air-launched hypersonic weapon in the Pacific Ocean, Reuters reported.

The test was conducted on Sunday after a B-52 bomber left the island of Guam carrying an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.

It called the test a success, but did not disclose the speed the weapon flew. In past tests the ARRW has flown at least five times the speed of sound.

The test comes as other countries have used hypersonic missiles as well.

US officials have said that Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has tested hypersonic weapons, a charge denied by China's foreign ministry.

North Korea claimed in January that it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.

Last November, Iran unveiled what it claimed was a new domestically-developed hypersonic ballistic missile, equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) warhead that can maneuver and glide at hypersonic speed.