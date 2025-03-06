This week, the Israeli Air Force conducted a joint aerial exercise with the US Air Force.

The exercise aimed to strengthen and maintain the longstanding cooperation between the forces while expanding connectivity and building integrated capabilities for a range of scenarios.

As part of the exercise, Israeli F-35i and F-15i aircraft flew alongside a US B-52 strategic bomber.

During the flight, the forces practiced operational coordination between the two militaries to enhance their ability to address various regional threats.

"The cooperation between the IDF and CENTCOM (United States Central Command) reflects the strategic alliance and close ties that continue to develop and strengthen between the militaries over time," the IDF stressed.